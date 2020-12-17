A closer look at the City of Corpus Christi's projects in 2021

City Manager Peter Zanoni is getting city staff ready for an upcoming retreat to talk about some major projects planned for the new year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While we have a new mayor, city staff is getting ready for a retreat to prepare for major projects in the new year.

"In our water, wastewater area there's a lot of work being done there and that includes continual work with the council on the seawater desalinization project. In that area we're trying to better brand our water and wastewater and better customer service. There's work that has to be done in the delivery of the water system and massive improvements we're making in our six water treatment plants."

City manager Peter Zanoni is outlining projects facing the new mayor and city council in the coming year.

City streets are another big project which is well underway.

There are currently 300 active street repair projects all part of a five year infrastructure program for street repair and maintenance.

"Parks is going to be a focal area. We've recently hired a new assistant director who has a business acumen and has done a lot of change management in the private sector. And so we really want to focus on those parks to make them something that the community uses even more than what they do today."

Zanoni says the city will be bringing in a new director as part of a master plan for parks which includes major input from city residents.

He says they want to attract more airlines to service the city airport.

"Our team is out there recruiting additional airline carriers to see if we can get more airline service to the city and see if we can get more direct flights to other destinations across the country."

Zanoni says he's interested in upgrading the public health department when the pandemic is over to better handle major problems like the one we still have.

A second retreat is being considered for staff and council in January to better prepare to handle the projects facing the city.

