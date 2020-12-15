A closer look at the COVID-19 distribution plans for the Coastal Bend

Two Coastal Bend hospitals are expected to share nearly six thousand doses of the vaccine, but it might be weeks from now until the public has access.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four facilities in Texas are getting the vaccines first. They're in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston, but many other hospitals around the state will be getting their supplies in the days and weeks to come.

The Texas Department of State Health Services expects to have more than 224-thousand doses distributed this week they'll be going to all the counties highlighted in blue in this graphic including two sites in Corpus Christi.

Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and the Corpus Christi Medical Center are expected to share nearly 6-thousand doses.

“The first vaccine coming from Pfizer we should be receiving tomorrow morning. That will be coming to Christus Spohn Shoreline and that’s a batch of around 4,800 doses,” said City County Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for the city-county health district in Corpus Christi, is talking about the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County.

"These doses are specific to the Phase One A, Tier 1, group of hospital frontline workers," she adds, "and it should be. Those are the workers who are right there with COVID patients, day in, day out."

The city's other medical group, HCA, will receive about 975 doses later this week. After that, the rest of that first group will continue to receive the vaccine. Rodriguez says the county still needs more providers to sign up as distributors of the vaccine, especially when it becomes available to the public.

The next vaccine making its way through the approval process is by Moderna. Rodriguez says that one is expected to be presented for approval to the FDA on December 17, and could be distributed by December 21 or 22.

"We're excited to get this pandemic behind us," says Rodriguez. "It'll be into 2021, but it's a beginning, and it gives us hope."

