A Corpus Christi woman was killed in a hit-and-run. A piece of the car was left at the scene.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Robstown.

Tammy Jo Lara, 40, died at an area hospital after investigators said a white Chevy Trailblazer struck her and did not stop.

The accident happened Friday, Feb. 25 just after 8:45 p.m. on FM 1889 just north of Robstown.

Traffic investigators with the DPS said Lara was walking along the road when the driver of a Chevy hit her and did not stop to render aid. Eyewitnesses said it was an older model Chevy and reported that the vehicle was missing the right headlight. A piece of the bumper was also found at the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect vehicle and driver involved in this crash, they are urged to please contact the Corpus Christi DPS office at 361-695-5500. DPS Troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.

