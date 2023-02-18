A dedication took place at Dr. H.C Dilworth Park

The park was last dedicated back in 1991 and today the park is looking better than ever.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A re-dedication took place for Dr. HC Dilworth Park over on Elgin Street, near Greenwood Drive.

The park was last dedicated back in 1991 and since then it has been vandalized. Today, February 18, the park is looking better than ever.

While there was tons of excitement and celebrations, those celebrations date back to a time in the 1930's. All thanks to Dr. HC Dilworth who the park is named after.

3NEWS spoke with Bishop C.E Richardson SR. He said, "This was an open field back in the 30's. Dr. Dilworth redid it because he got the man who owned the land to sell. It's a great honor and we want you to come and enjoy."

Bishop also said all families are welcome to enjoy the park to create new, fun memories which is exactly what Dr. Dilworth would have wanted.

