A Delicate Ecosystem: What you can do to lessen negative impacts on our ocean's coral reefs

June 1 is World Reef Awareness Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Along with the start of Hurricane Season, June 1 is also World Reef Awareness Day.

The day serves as a call to action for everyone to reflect on the delicate ecosystem of our ocean's coral reefs.

Dr. Simon J. Brandl, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin Marine Science Institute joined us on 3News to discuss how we can take small steps to ensure the health of our oceans. Watch below.

