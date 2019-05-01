A baseball field ruined by hurricane Harvey will finally be able to rebuild after a $46,000 state grant.

In 2017 Harvey damaged Tiger Field's Park knocking over and destroying several canopies and bleachers.

Thanks to Rebuild Texas fund the park was able to install new equipment.

Park president and volunteers dedicated the new canopies and bleachers.

"Wow I am impressed, I mean, this is great I mean if this field prior to Harvey were great or good, this is just outstanding, I mean very impressive what we see, and the amount of help that we are getting from 'Rebuild Texas," president Benyi Montemayor said.

In the fall Pony League had 320 kids enrolled.

