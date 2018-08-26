CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The Aransas County History Center hosted a history mystery event allowing the community to learn and understand their traditions and hear their story.

Early signs of Vietnamese refugees in the county can be dated back to 1975, since then, they've had a huge impact on society.

The event included food sampling, and different presentations such as the history of the Hu Dat Restaurant that began in Rockport and guest speaker from the Smithsonian.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII