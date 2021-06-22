A great sign for the Coastal Bend working industry

According to the Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, unemployment numbers have decreased.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A great sign for the working industry.

According to the Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, unemployment numbers have decreased.

But, even with this good news, there are still many jobs up for grabs.

Many were laid off by their employer which forced very high unemployment rates from the start of the pandemic to now.

"About 17,000 more people that have entered the workforce compared to this time last year," said Xena Mercado with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

She said the unemployment rate dropped from 8.2% to 7.5%, which is good, but the Coastal Bend has done better in the past.

"We were at 4.5% pre-pandemic," said Mercado, "so sitting at 7.5% and steadily decreasing, we're optimistic".

Steadily decreasing, but the demand for job seekers is still high and employers are looking!

"Registered nurses, fast food supervisors, bar tenders. Jobs are heavily available in the hospitality and food industries as well," Mercado added.

She said compared to Texas in general, the unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend is just 1% higher. With that, Workforce solutions will be hosting a job fair on July 7th. It will be for the restaurant and food industry at the Omni, they ask that you bring your resume and dress professional. Word on what time the job fair will be has not been released yet.

