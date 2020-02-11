A guide to voting in Nueces County on Election Day

NUECES COUNTY, Texas —
Early Voting
Tomorrow, Nov. 3, is Election Day in the United States, and early voting numbers in Nueces County surpassed the early voting numbers from 2016 by more than 40-thousand votes.
111,059 voters cast their ballot early in Nueces County. That's compared to 71,056 voters who cast their ballot early in 2016. 53-percent of registered voters early voted this year.
Now, there's only one day left to cast a ballot, Election Day, tomorrow. Voters can cast their ballot at any of the 84 vote centers across the county. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close a 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will not be turned away.
Election Day Vote Centers
Still not sure who you're voting for? You can find sample ballots on the County Clerk's website.
For more helpful voter information and links, visit our KIII Voters Guide by clicking here.