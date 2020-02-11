A guide to voting in Nueces County on Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 3 is Election Day.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Early Voting

Tomorrow, Nov. 3, is Election Day in the United States, and early voting numbers in Nueces County surpassed the early voting numbers from 2016 by more than 40-thousand votes.

111,059 voters cast their ballot early in Nueces County. That's compared to 71,056 voters who cast their ballot early in 2016. 53-percent of registered voters early voted this year.

Now, there's only one day left to cast a ballot, Election Day, tomorrow. Voters can cast their ballot at any of the 84 vote centers across the county. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close a 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will not be turned away.

Election Day Vote Centers

Still not sure who you're voting for? You can find sample ballots on the County Clerk's website.