CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the City of Corpus Christi mourns Alan McCollum untimely death, 3News continues to learn more about his time in service as a hero to our community.

Officer McCollum was a graduate of the 70th session of the Corpus Christi Police Academy in 2013.

Before serving as a Corpus Christi Police Department officer, McCollum served in the United States Army.

According to McCollum's fellow officers, he was a 21 year decorated veteran who was awarded numerous decorations, medals, badges, campaign ribbons, and more.

Fellow officers say he was also a recipient of the bronze star. McCollum was also a real-life hero.

In the 2019 New Year's Day accident, McCollum was one of 9 officers who risked their safety by pushing an overturned car that was on fire onto its wheels.

They were then able to release the passenger before the car was engulfed in flames.

For their actions, McCollum and the other eight officers were awarded the Corpus Christi Police Department's Life-Saving Award.

Officer McCollum was a valued member CCPD's Honor Guard, the SWAT Team, and earned a life-saving award.

3News is working on learning more about McCollum's life and the investigation.

