CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It may now officially be fall, but you know South Texas has never been one to play by the rules when it comes to the weather, and so the challenge of keeping cool remains -- even in late September.

One local business, though, has been making it look easy for decades.

Jennifer Hernandez is the owner of Sno-Ball Too, located near Saratoga and Airline. Her parents started the business in 1972.

"They had a dream that they wanted to have something different, unique for Corpus Christi," Hernandez said. "My children have grown up here. My nieces, nephews, granddaughter, not just love being here, but love being part of it."

According to Hernandez, originally the shop began as a grocery store, "Fill-A-Sack," but then a year later became Sno-Ball at the original Baldwin location, 3830 Baldwin, which her sister runs.

Her father came up with a unique strategy to start bringing business in. Hernandez explained that when the business was just getting started, there happened to be a big fire nearby the store. Her father noticed groups of people driving to the area just to see the fire for themselves, and so he recruited his children to advertise their product by having them stand outside all eating a huge sno cone.

"People were passing by, and they were like, 'What's that?' They'd turn around and stop, and that's pretty much how we became famous," Hernandez said. "It was my dad's tactic, I guess it worked!"

Hernandez's father has since passed from cancer, and she and her siblings continue to take care of their mother while running the two Sno-Ball locations. The family has always been at the core of the Sno-Ball stores, their family as well as their customers'.

For years there was a location off Everhart Road, but due to growing popularity, a need for more space and a drive-thru, Sno-Ball Too relocated to the Saratoga location.

Hernandez said it's not just locals who have come to love and know the legendary sno cones.

"We still have people who come in from California, come from another city and they have to come by Sno-Ball before they go back home," Hernandez said. "Those are the best stories."

So what exactly makes a Sno-Ball different than your average sno cone?

"As far as the ice, the ice is the same as anywhere that sells a snowball. The difference is that we make our syrups homemade here in the store," Hernandez said. "Here in this store, we make them every day. My sister makes her's every day, and a lot of the flavors my mother worked very hard to perfect."

Popular flavors include Leche Canela (created by her mother), Pineapple, Blue Coconut, Banana, Mango, and dozens more.

Long-time Sno-Ball goers will also remember the "Wall of Fame," which holds pictures and autographs of some of the shop's celebrity fans such as Selena, Reba, Jennifer Peña, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, and of course, 3News' very own Rudy Trevino.

Hernandez says thanks to having had the chance to see the business grow the way it has from its humble beginnings, her family has also had the chance to see many community members' children grow as well as they continue to visit through the years.

"There's not a story that doesn't go by that the family hasn't been part of it, which is what we want for our customers," Hernandez said.

To keep up with Sno-Ball Too online, visit their Facebook page by clicking here for the latest events, updates and new treats.

