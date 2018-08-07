CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The fire started around 12:30 Sunday afternoon on the 1300 Block of Brentwood Road close to 14th Street.

Officials say all four family members were able to make it out of the home safely.

When firefighters arrived they saw a cloud of smoke coming from the home, the said it was moving down from the attic.

Crews pull parts of the ceiling down so they could prevent flames from spreading.

As police are investigating they believe lightening might be the culprit.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to just one part of the house, but it did sustain a lot of damage to the sheet rock.

Officials deemed the house to be unlivable.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII