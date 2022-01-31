A look ahead at the 2022 March primaries in Nueces County

Monday was the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primaries; but what's on the ballot?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might be seeing a lot of campaign signs around town over the next month as we approach the March primaries.

At the top of the list is the governor's seat currently held by longtime Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. He will be facing off against former State Senator Don Huffines from Dallas, along with former Texas GOP Chair Allen West.

Beto O'Rourke, who recently made a campaign stop in Corpus Christi, is seeking to claim the Democratic ticket in that race.

Congressman Michael Cloud will face a number of candidates within his party as he seeks another term as District 27 U.S Representative, which includes Corpus Christi, Texas.

Another big race will be for the Nueces County Judge's seat currently held by Democrat Barbara Canales.

Other key dates to keep in mind:

Feb. 14-25: Early Voting

Feb. 18: Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

March 1: Election Day

