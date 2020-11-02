BAYSIDE, Texas — There are all kinds of special areas that help make the Coastal Bend one of the unique spots in the state.

The Fennessey Ranch near Bayside is one of the ranches were hunting still takes place, and cattle operations are up and running.

"There are not many women doing this job," said Sally Crofutt, General Manager of Fennessey Ranch.

Crofutt is constantly busy on the Fennessey Ranch. She manages the cattle operation along with booking the hunts that take place here for deer or hogs.

The dry conditions over the past few years have not helped things.

"Dry conditions on the ranch," Crofutt said.

Fennessey Ranch also serves as a refuge for birds, alligators, and even a mountain lion or two who call the place home. The ranch plays host to photography, birding, and wildlife tours.

Katie Swanson, with the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, knows the importance the Fennessey plays in providing a haven for so many migratory birds and other animals.

If you'd like to set up a tour of the ranch, you can check out the Fennessey Ranch Facebook page.

