CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd happening tonight here in downtown Corpus Christi. Our Maria Gallegos was there to see how things went.



"We’re here at the end of the march, protesters started at City Hall and worked their way downtown. I’m here with Lamont Taylor. Mr. Taylor, you were just explaining that you’ve been around for a long time. You’ve seen a lot of the progression, and not so much progression. Tell me how it makes you feel today to see so many young people here," asked 3News Reporter, Mariah Gallegos.



“It thrills my heart to see young people because this stuff is continuing. I’ve been through it, and me being 65 years of age, you have to push through it. Nothing beats a failure but a try. Trying is the touchstone of accomplishment, so we need to continue to try to make this world a better place for everyone here in Corpus Christi, the body of Christ where we have the love for mankind in our hearts," said Taylor.



"And we will continue with this march. It's way down Shoreline past Whataburger headed to Ocean Drive. Protesters have gathered here to protest the death of Mr. George Floyd. I’m here in front of the Corpus Christi Police Department," said 3News Reporter, Mariah Gallegos.

Our own Julissa Garza was checking with protesters as well.

“We’re here outside of the Corpus Christi Police Department, and there’s a gathering today that has been going on for hours. The crowd has been marching and I’m here with Taylor who has been here through it all. Taylor, tell me a little bit about how are you feeling," asked 3News Reporter, Julissa Garza.



“Feels amazing to have all of the support. Sometimes it’s easy to feel alone, but seeing everyone here, all shades, all races. It’s really a good feeling," stated Taylor.



"And again today’s gathering compared to yesterday’s is a lot larger. Protestors gathering for hours, and we’re outside the Corpus Christi Police Department now," said 3News Reporter, Julissa Garza.

