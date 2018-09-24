ROCKPORT, (Kiii News) — A new exhibit has opened up at the History Center for Aransas County in Rockport.

It's called "Archaeology and Early Peoples of the Coastal Bend."

The display illustrates the lives and habits of pre-historic people around the area.

Several archaeologists have surveyed the area, finding evidence of paleo-indian and archaic life.

"Many people don't realize how many early people lived in this Coastal Bend area, and you can really only tell that story through archaeology," curator Pam Stranahan said.

During the next couple of months, tours and talks will happen at the history center.

