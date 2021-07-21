Recent survey says Corpus Christi is a 'hidden gem' for vacationing

The survey compared the average daily rental prices and Google search trends from January 2019 to April 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People are continuing to make vacation plans as they look to make up time lost during the pandemic.

Rental prices and activities are two reasons why the city's location is said to be a place where people can get the most bang for their buck.

"It's slowly starting to return to pre-pandemic levels," Noah Holtgraves with Trips to Discover said.

Holtgraves was part of the team that put together the report from AirDNA.

"There are places that could be positively impacted, if it was brought to people's attention that you know, 'Hey, there's like this is in Corpus Christi,' you know, this is like a great place to visit, and somewhere that maybe is missing peoples, you know, radar right now," Holtgraves said.

Although the report shows rental prices decreased locally, some rental property owners said they believe prices have gone up.

"Port Aransas is doing really well and so from 2020 to 2021, I would say, almost everyone I know that has a vacation rental has been booked," Holtgraves said. "Every night, everyone that I know, too, has bumped up the rates a little bit just because there's so much demand."

Erinn Adamek has four rental properties in Port Aransas. She said she has hit record numbers during the pandemic for bookings and even increased her prices to match the demand.

"I had people coming from Colorado, the Midwest that wanted to just get somewhere where it was a little more open," Adamek said.

Adamek believes the report is missing some data, such as how many bookings they get directly.

"About 70% of my business comes from Airbnb and then about 30% comes from Vrbo," Adamek said.

Corpus Christi is one of the fewest destinations that did not see heavy inflation for the reported months.

