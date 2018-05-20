A pregnant woman is in the hospital after being shot while inside her car on the city's east side, Saturday night.

The suspect is still at large.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of 17th and McKenzie.

Police said her vehicle was shot at multiple times, she was struck by one of the bullets.

The woman then pulled over, and was rushed to the hospital.

Another person was inside her car when shooting happened, injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Te investigation is still on going.

Police are searching for a white Chevy Avalanche with a black tailgate.

If you have any information you're urged to call police.

