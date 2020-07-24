A ride along with the Kleberg County's new Patrol Boat

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick has fired the first warning shot to bad guys looking to move illegal drugs and commit other crimes on Kleberg waters.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick has fired the first warning shot to bad guys looking to move illegal drugs and commit other crimes on Kleberg waters.

A new 25-foot patrol boat￼ is ready to hit the Gulf or Bay waters as shallow as 3 inches￼. ￼

"Kleberg County is comprised of 209 mi.² of water which is about 19-percent of Kleberg County," Sheriff Kirkpatrick said. "Out here, there are areas like cabins where people like to come and fish on the weekends and we've actually had more calls since this coronavirus pandemic occurred."

The boat is originally worth $65,000, with all the bells and whistles added, the price is closer to $80,000￼.

"Thanks to a grant that paid for that and the remainder of that was paid through forfeiture funds so looking at it from a taxpayer standpoint it didn't cost taxpayers any tax money, locally￼," Kirkpatrick said.

The patrol boat is equipped with the latest radar technology and has a state-of-the-art communications system.

"We have the ability to talk on the police radio, VHF, Marine radio, and an ability to work through the internet as well for back up communications￼," Kirkpatrick said.

Our ride along took us across the Baffin Bay where there were several fishermen out on the water. As we neared the intercoastal waterway, we saw dozens of fishing cabins. Recently, at one fishing cabin, the sheriff and other lawmen were able to use the boat to get out there and deal with a man who had barricaded himself inside the cabin and also had a gun￼.

Eventually, officers were able to take him into custody￼. They were able to do that quickly because of the new patrol boat.

