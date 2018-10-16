CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A second suspect in the case of Breanna Wood's murder has pled guilty on Tuesday morning.

Gregorio Rolando Cruz, who prosecutors say helped lead detectives to the remains of Wood, has pled guilty to tampering with evidence and been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Wood's mother, Fallon Wood, read another victim impact statement in open court to voice her hurt.

Cruz was one of several suspects in the case with the others being Sandra Vasquez, Rosalinda Musella, Magdalena Carvajal, Christopher Allen, the main suspect Joseph Tejeda, and the recently sentenced Christoper Gonzalez.

All of this took place in the 105th district court with Judge Jack Pulcher.

We first reported on the sentencing of Christopher Gonzalez yesterday.

