A show of support for young Tuloso-Midway Special Olympics Texas athletes

Tuloso-Midway student Sebastian Flores was one of many students to be able to go and compete.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Tuloso-Midway ISD showed a large amount of support as some of their students left to compete in the Special Olympics Texas Bowling Competition.

Students at Tuloso-Midway Intermediate received a nice break from classes to cheer on their fellow athletes as they boarded the bus to leave to their competition.

Tuloso-Midway student Sebastian Flores was one of many students who was able to go and compete. Flore's mother, Clina Flores was excited to see her son board the bus and cheered him on as he left.

"Yes, I actually was tearing up watching everybody come out and cheer the kids on," Flores said. "I mean, I think it should be like this every single time they have an event going on. But just even seeing the kids faces and even seeing the teachers and the parents faces. I mean, in seeing everybody together, it was really just, it was very emotional. But it was beautiful to see."

Parent's weren't the only ones excited to support the students the as they departed toward their competition. Special Education Director for Tuloso-Midway Yolanda Albaro said that seeing the students smile was the best part of it all.

"And just to see their excitement, like it was like they just couldn't contain themselves," Albaro said. "Because they were so excited. And not only them but their peers."

But the praise did not end there.

Assistant Superintendent for Tuloso-Midway John White said making sure students have the opportunity to participate in activities is what makes it all worth while.

"Just trying to bring some normalcy to a time period right now where COVID-19 still a thing," White said. "But at the same time our students come first and therefore we're going to continue to push forward with doing some of the things that we're typically used to doing with our students."

Outside of the competition itself, Special Olympics Texas aims to educate the community about acceptance. Area Director for the Special Olympics Angela Brengman said she couldn't be more proud.

"When you see these kids out here, they spend eight weeks practicing for every course and then they come and they get to show you what they do," Brengman said.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.