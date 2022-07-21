New dessert bar sees huge turnout on opening day

The mostly teenage crowd was present for the Thursday noon opening of the Ninja Mochi Donut Dessert Bar off of Saratoga across from Walmart.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might have thought all of the people were lined up for the opening of a new Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks, but that wasn't the case this Thursday.

"We don’t have a lot of shops like this in Corpus Christi so it’s really cool and the Korean corn dogs too. We don’t have shops here that sell this kind of food," said Corpus Christi resident Sarah Lichtenberger, who was waiting in line.

The mostly teenage crowd was present for the Thursday noon opening of the Ninja Mochi Donut Dessert Bar off of Saratoga across from Walmart. Lichtenberger said social media helped spread the word about the opening.

"It’s super trendy on TikTok and Instagram and saw a lot of the other cities like San Antonio and Austin, they have a bunch of shops like this, but Corpus doesn’t have any," Lichtenberger said.

Once the doors opened, no one seemed to have to look at the menu because they already knew what they wanted. Some had their hearts set on an Oreo Bingsu.

People craved the trendy sweet treats so much that the long line to get in just kept growing. Storefront Owner Charoen Kaewmanoron was surprised by all the people who showed up.

"I didn’t expect it would be as much support, but we are still working on it, we try our best," Kaewmanoron said.

3NEWS didn’t find anyone complaining about the long line and certainly didn’t come across anyone who wasn’t enjoying their mochi doughnut or Korean corn dog.

