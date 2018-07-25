Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The new multi-million dollar Christus Spohn Shoreline tower has been under construction since the summer of 2016.

It's located at Shoreline Boulevard and Elizabeth, where an old parking garage used to be.

Officials say the work is expected to wrap up in less than a year, and 3News received an exclusive tour of the new structure Wednesday.

The new Christus Spohn Shoreline Tower is nine stories tall and is a part of a $335 million expansion project. As soon as you step inside, you can get a clear picture of what the major investment has in store when it comes to patient care.

"This is our main lobby and we designed it so when you walk in you can immediately access the two most important things to our people, which is the emergency department and our chapel," said David Lemonte, President of Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

That new expanded emergency department will house 55 rooms and will be the new home to a Level-2 trauma center.

"Our new facility will have two expanded trauma bays twice the size of our current trauma bays, and separated by a glass door to allow our trauma team to go between the two trauma bays as needed," Lemonte said.

There will be state-of-the-art equipment in a state-of-the-art space.

"An absolutely amazing project, something like Corpus has never seen," said Justin Doss, Christus Spohn Health System president.

Doss participated in Wednesday's tour, which included a look at their new chapel.

"I'm very proud the Bishop has helped us with the design of the chapel and that our nurses and staff were all there to help in the design of our project, including the new headwall layouts, the way you enter the room, to have our doors have breakaway panels, easier to get beds into the new rooms," Doss said.

As you make your way up the tower there's an expanded cafeteria and a new ICU floor, where nurses will be positioned right outside patient rooms. In all there will be 200 new patient beds at the tower.

"We involved our nurses in the design of these rooms and changed some of the design based on their input," Doss said.

The ninth floor is where you'll find not only the best views of the Corpus Christi Bayfront, but critical services as well.

"We are very proud of this floor. As you think about the different services that we offer here at the hospital, lots of patients come in under our trauma program. Many of those patients need rehab. What we decided is to make the ninth floor our new rehab unit," Doss said.

Crews with McCarthy Construction have been moving full steam ahead to finish the project -- a project Doss said wouldn't have been possible without the help of everyone involved.

"The Foundation and the community has committed $50 million to the $335 million total project budget," Doss said. "To have a community support us like that is so meaningful."

The new tower is expected to be completed by spring of 2019.

Here are some facts about the construction project provided by McCarthy Construction:

Project includes:

- Approximately 200 new patient beds

- New and larger Emergency Department

- Graduate Medical Education Residency Programs

- New public space, including a new main entrance and expanded lobby

- New Level II Trauma Center designed for efficiency and convenience

- Creation of a new Chapel

- New diagnostic units including Edoscopy and Interventional Radiology

- Elizabeth Street enhancements and a pedestrian plaza

- New and expanded cafeteria for visitors and Associates

Project stats:

Yards of Concrete Placed: 26,771 Cubic Yards

Tons of Rebar: 2,627 Tons (5,254,000 Pounds)

Man-hours Worked to Date: 1,659,409 Hours

Peak Manpower Onsite: 520 Employees

Average Depth of Piers: 150'-0"

Deepest Pier: 158'-0" Below Existing Grade

Average Depth of Piles: 75'-0"

Deepest Pile: 79'-0" Below Bottom of Pile Cap

Total Quantity of pier / piles: 509 Each

Amount of Masonry Bricks Used: 632,700 each

Amount of CMU Block Used: 128,000 each

Number of Subcontractors: 205 Companies

Tower Height: 145'-4" (Ground to Roof Level)

