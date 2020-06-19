CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this week, we had another major Supreme Court ruling guaranteeing that members of the LGBTQ community can not be fired from their jobs because of sexual orientation.

Members of the community across the United States can now work freely, knowing their sexual orientation or gender identity is not a lawful reason to be terminated from the workplace.

"I think for everybody who believes in inequality for any group, it's a win," Bill Hoelscher CEO of the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation said. "It's not just for the LGBTQ community. It's for everybody."

Before Monday, this wasn't the case for Armin Lopez Jr. He said growing up, he couldn't truly be himself around others.

"I hid it all through high school, middle school, and didn't come out til I was out of the house," Lopez said.

But even then, Lopez said he still wasn't safe from discrimination.

"My civil service position was taken away from me five days before I was actually terminated for no other specific reason other than insubordination, but I had no other complaints," Lopez added.

Though it may have felt like it at the time, Lopez wasn't alone in the struggle. And after years of discrimination and triumph, Hoelscher said despite the landmark ruling, the fight continues.

"Weird feeling of engaging with your peers and your friends at work and you have watch your pronouns 'well, my boyfriend, my girlfriend,' you know, you had to play that game," Hoelscher said. "I'd like for in the future not even to be a conversation piece, whether you are gay or straight or transgender it doesn't mean anything. You're just a person.

"We can go and do our work with dignity and respect as long we get the dignity and respect we deserve," Lopez said.

