A virtual tour of the new Bee County Jail, Sherriff's Department

The new facilities have modern conveniences and security that was missing in the old rundown jail.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The brand new 143 bed in Bee County Jail is only housing 91 prisoners today. Sheriff Alden Southmayd said he expects that number to go way up over the coming months.

Sheriff Southmayd agreed to take us on a tour of the brand new sheriff’s department and jail complex via Zoom.

"I can sit here at my desk and monitor the jail and the sheriff’s office on cameras and then also I can put it up on this big screen TV to help monitor it," Southmayd said.

The sheriff moved his operations into the new $25 million facility last June. It's one that has all of the modern conveniences and security he said were missing in the old rundown jail.

"We actually have air-conditioning," Southmayd said. "Our big concern is not getting too cold. We have doors that work. You know that at the other facility we were on the news a couple of times. One time, we had our jail administrator actually get locked into a cell with some inmates. One of them that was fighting. Nobody got hurt but, he got locked in there. He got locked in there because the doors were just antique and constantly breaking down it was a real safety issue.”



On our virtual tour, we got a behind the scenes look most people don’t ever get to see. The new courtroom inside the facility is a huge improvement over the system they had in their old building.

"Before we had to take the J.P. or the judge into the jail and this is just a much better situation," he said.



We were also able to see where all of the laundry has to be done and the huge kitchen to feed everyone.

"First of all, it’s probably four times the size of the other one," he said. "They have a lot more room. A lot more tables, more prep tables. The cooking facilities as far as the stove. They have twice as much to work with and plus it’s just more modern and does a better job.”

Inside the jail, bunkbeds have been set up and there’s also a table for inmates to use. The population has been kept low, according to the sheriff because of COVID concerns.

"It actually did slow down a little bit but a lot of that population being down is because of COVID," he said. "We were trying to keep it lower to keep the COVID out of the jail. Now, we relaxed a lot of the restrictions on arrests so, it’s climbing. I expect to be up around 100 or 125 by as a daily population by summer.”



He feels that this facility will easily handle the expected increase in inmates over the next few months. That’s because he said he not only has the manpower to handle more prisoners, but the latest technology and security to ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible in here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.