CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — 3News viewer Joe Advincula saw the early morning accident on Staples and Everhart Saturday morning.

He recalls hearing a loud noise as he was waiting at a nearby tire shop.

First responders quickly arrived and had to use machinery to get the woman out of her vehicle.

Fortunately the driver who was hit only suffered minor injuries, she is recovering.

Officials have not released who is at fault for the accident.

