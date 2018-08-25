CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Dream, onward, and hope.

Words placed on a Harvey Grateful Fence where Rockport-Fulton locals wrote thank you messages to those who helped them after the storm hit.

One year later the community commemorates the anniversary of when the storm was moving in.

A time to help heal, to honor those who lent a helping hand, to reflect a time that changed everything.

And to remember that their community is an anchor that will last forever.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII