AAA predicts 4 million Texans will hit the road for Thanksgiving

Though people are being advised to stay home for the holidays, there are millions of Texans expected to travel for Thanksgiving.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week, millions will travel and gather together. According to medical experts, how the risk is handled by masking and keeping celebrations spaced, small and short can make all the difference in what the following weeks will hold.

The American Automobile Association predicts that 47.8 million people nationally will hit the road over the long weekend, down 4.3 percent from last year.

In Texas, AAA predicts 3.8 million Texans will travel by automobile between Wednesday and Sunday, down one percent from last year.

"We're not totally sure there, but given every holiday that happens here in Texas, there's going to be people on the highway regardless, I think, and wanting to travel and see family or to be with family," said local Department of Public Safety spokesman, Sgt. Nathan Brandley. "They might be doing it a little more cautiously this year with the pandemic, but never the less we're still going to see people on the highway traveling."

Brandley says DPS is increasing patrols for the holiday and will be paying special attention to seat belt usage and making sure there's a restraint for every person in a vehicle.