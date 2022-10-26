AAPA elects Port CEO Sean Strawbridge as board chair

For 111 years, the American Association of Port Authorities has sought to unify the seaport industry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge has been chosen as the new chairman of the Board of the American Association of Port Authorities.

It's something he said can only help enhance the work already being done at the Port.

"Having this type of role at the national level does bring attention to us here at the Port of Corpus Christi and to the Coastal Bend," he said.

For 111 years, the American Association of Port Authorities has sought to unify the seaport industry. They represent more than 130 public port authorities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

For Strawbridge, it is an organization that can pave the way for some of the issues facing our own Port.

"I have an agenda that will focus on creating a national freight policy, that's number one. Number two is focusing on energy security, which certainly helps us here at home in Texas and Corpus Christi," he said.

Energy security is also another popular topic of discussion. 3NEWS spoke with Strawbridge just as he was leaving to attend a meeting with former Vice President Mike Pence on the topic of transitioning to cleaner energy.

"We've got to have a cogent public policy that includes funding these types of projects if we're going to bring certainty to the markets that this energy transition is real, and is going to be sustainable here," he said.

Here at home, one of the ongoing concerns for Port leaders is the delay in construction of the new Harbor Bridge.

"Until the new Harbor Bridge is built and the center span of the existing bridge is removed, we can't even start to market to some of those companies who may be able to bring some different types or cargoes and different classifications of vessels here to Corpus Christi," he said.

Strawbridge said that while the Port continues to set records in growth and expansion, the opportunities are endless.

"We've got to see more progress when it comes to finishing the bridge," he said.

