Aaron Balaban, 36, was reported missing in February 2020.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Human remains found in League City are believed to be those of a 36-year-old Iraq War veteran. They were found more than a year after he was last seen alive.

Aaron Balaban was reported missing from his parents' home in League City in February 2020.

Police believe his remains were found at a construction site near a gun range. The League City Police Department said workers were clearing land at the site when they found a backpack and personal belongings. When they looked closer, police said they saw human remains.

Balaban was a member of the U.S. Army’s 101st Cavalry and served one year in Iraq.

Texas Equusearch crews began searching for him not long after he was first reported missing.

Police said he was last seen leaving his parents' home on the night of Feb. 10, 2020.

Balaban’s father told KHOU 11 News that it was clear his son did not want to be found and said it wasn’t surprising, considering his son’s military history.

League City Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call authorities.