Students at Moody High School were honored Tuesday morning for their academic achievements and their desires to continue pursuing their education.

The American Association of University Women recognized 20 young women from the graduating class of 2018.

Their high school counselor chose each student for their hard work throughout the years.

"It's important to focus on education because, well if you don't know anything then you are not going to become anything in life. You could grow, you could get a job, you could go and help out everyone else," senior Mackenzie Baldree said.

The seniors will be walking the stage for their graduation Friday, June 1.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII