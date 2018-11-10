Ricardo, Texas (KIII News) — An abandoned home in Ricardo is a total loss after going up in flames Wednesday night. Firefighters with the Annaville Fire Department say that fire broke out just after 6:30 at the home on County Road 2170 near County Road 1040, about 5 minutes away from the Ricardo ISD building.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze for nearly 3 hours, at one point blocking off a nearby road to help keep the flames contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters say no one was injured.

