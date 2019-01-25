CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people in Alice, Texas call it an eyesore, others call it a building full of history. The Physicians and Surgery Hospital in Alice opened in the 1900s, now, all that remains is the empty building, boarded up and abandoned.

People like Ricardo from Alice recalled visiting his sister inside of the hospital when she was sick.

"It's got so many memories here in Alice you know what I mean, about people that were there and people that lived and people that passed away," he said.

Ricardo also visited the hospital frequently to pray for sick people.

However, the old building could soon receive an upgrade. During a special meeting, Alice City Council and Mayor Jolene Vanover approved a motion to renovate the hospital into an affordable housing complex. Mayor Vanover said the developer, MRE Capital, will take charge of the project, in addition to Alice LP.

"I love the idea and I'm excited about this looking great again, they have great plans for it," she said.

According to their website, MRE Capital has worked on several similar projects to the hospital in Alice. The developing firm has credits from HUD Financing and USDA Financing.

Mayor Vanover said the renovation does come with a bit of concern.

"Because we do lack the housing for the moderate to mid-income."

Since federal grants will cover 75 percent of the costs, they have to apply income caps for the people who will live in the proposed 40-unit building. Mavor Vanover believes for one person, he or she must make under $24,000 a year, and for three to four people, the annual household income must fall below $34,000. She added while the project is a great step for Alice, it doesn't provide housing to a majority of people in town.

"I'm speaking for them, for the working citizen the working class that can't live in Alice because we don't have the housing for that sector; incoming teachers, our pipeline workers that have work in the area," Mayor Vanover explained.

She said these people wouldn't qualify for the new housing and may not be able to afford a rental home or an extended stay at a hotel. To make matters worse, there are limited apartments in town.

"They're to capacity, so there's always a waiting line, there's always a waitlist," Vanover added.

However, Mayor Vanover is still excited for the renovation and hopes the federal grants will come through to fund the project.

"I completely understand the purpose of why we have to go that route otherwise it probably wouldn't have been able to happen," she said.

Vanover said the project would take approximately nine million dollars and could be finished by the spring of 2021 if everything goes as planned. They hope to break ground by November of 2019.