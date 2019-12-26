CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews were called to a water rescue Thursday afternoon in the Humble Channel off the JFK Causeway, but all they found was an abandoned kayak.

Firefighters in Flour Bluff took to Facebook to report their finding and ask the public for more information about it.

They asked that the owner describe the third fishing rod, which is not pictured in the photo.

Thankfully, the owner reportedly called in and told authorities that he was safe in Refugio and would pick up his kayak on Friday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: