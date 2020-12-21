Fire tears through old, abandoned Premont Primary building

Roughly 50 firefighters were at the old, abandoned school early this morning putting out a large fire.

PREMONT, Texas — Roughly 50 firefighters were at the old Premont Primary School early this morning putting out a large fire.

The volunteer fire department was called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Multiple fire departments were called to help extinguish the flames.

The school had been abandoned for 30 years, according to the Premont Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. If you have any information you are asked to call the Premont Police at 361-348-3231.

