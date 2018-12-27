CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is working to find the owner of an abandoned RV that caught fire Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Kennedy Avenue.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. and sent a large cloud of smoke into the air. 3News received calls from viewers in the downtown area reporting that the smoke was visible from there.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within four or five minutes of arriving on scene. They said temperatures from the blaze reached as high as 1,200-degrees because of bent metal rods in the roofing of the vehicle.

Investigators were called to the scene to try and determine what caused the fire to break out. They said the RV will likely be towed and they are running its plates to determine who it belongs to.

