CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities were called to a startling find Tuesday morning along the beach near Newport Pass Road on Padre Island -- an abandoned sailboat.

Flour Bluff volunteer firefighters from Nueces County ESD #2 responded to the scene and posted images of it to their Facebook page at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said it turns out the sailboat had been there since Sunday but wasn't reported to authorities until Tuesday morning.

According to Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott, two people tried to launch the boat on Sunday but lost control and just left the vessel on the beach.

Scott said Beach Rescue and Code Enforcement are aware and have the boat owner's information, and the Texas General Land Office is now investigating.

