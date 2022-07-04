Abandoned trailer off West Gile, Highway 35 catches fire

No injuries were reported. The Aransas Pass Fire Department was first on scene while the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department assisted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Fire Department had their hands full as they responded to a grass fire off of Texas Highway 35.

When they arrived, fire officials found an abandoned trailer that was fully engulfed in flames.

The trailer had no water or power attached to it. The owner of the trailer said they were renovating the property for their daughter.

