Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott attended the First Baptist Church of Rockport Hurricane Harvey anniversary service in Rockport, Texas.

Abbott sat on the stage during the service listening to Pastor Scott Jones.

The sanctuary was packed with members of the congregation who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Jones has written a community prayer that will be read at a relief benefit concert at 5:00 p.m. at Parkway Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

