Abbott bans TikTok on all government issued devices

In a social media post, Abbott said he made the decision because "the Chinese Communist Party poses a growing threat to U.S. cybersecurity."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the popular social media application TikTok on all government-issued devices Wednesday.

In a social media post, Abbott said his reasoning was that "the Chinese Communist Party poses a growing threat to U.S. cybersecurity."

Today, I ordered all Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices as the Chinese Communist Party poses a growing threat to U.S. cybersecurity.



The State of Texas will continue working to preserve the safety and security of all Texans. https://t.co/ZXP9atgu7N pic.twitter.com/5N3OYFBBnp — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 7, 2022

He stated that the social-media application is "owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members and has a subsidiary partially owned by the Chinese Communist Party," in a press release, and said that his primary goal is to protect the cybersecurity of all Texans.

Abbott's order prohibits officers and employees downloading the application on government-issued "cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and other devices capable of Internet connectivity," the release said.