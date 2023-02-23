Abbott tests the waters for interest in business-specific courts

Detractors say that if the current court system can handle death sentences, then it can handle corporate litigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott spoke before North Texas business leaders this week to argue the need for a separate court system to settle business disputes.

When it comes to sorting out the legal troubles between businesses, Abbott said that our present court system is “a travesty of justice.”

Abbott said he wants to create specialized courts with the expertise to deal specifically with the complexities of business litigation.

He points to states like Delaware and New York, where similar structures are already in place.

Political reporter Jason Whitely was in Arlington when the governor made those remarks, and says that while some appreciate the concept, others believe that our Texas courts can handle the job just fine.

“Critics say that if juries can digest DNA and understand what that was, and if juries can sentence people to death, they can certainly understand what goes on in a boardroom and certainly figure out any business disputes that might arise," he said.

Although this idea was brought up during the last legislative session, it failed to get the support it needed. However, Whitely said insiders in Austin say it has momentum this time, and Republicans believe that some version of this is going to pass.