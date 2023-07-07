Abel Herrero announces he will not seek re-election after end of current term

Herrero's term ends in November of 2025.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dist. 34 Representative Abel Herrero of Robstown announced Friday that he will not be seeking re-election at the end of his term, sad a release from the Texas Capitol's Office.

Herrero's district covers eight cities in South Texas, including Robstown, Bishop and Banquete.

A statement was released Friday that reads:

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as State Representative for Texas House District 34. From an early age, my family and faith instilled in me the belief that we should try to help others. This has been the driving force behind my 20 plus years of public service. I have worked hard to bring people together for common goals and purposes to create better opportunities for all Texans. I hope that I have been able to help make our communities and state a better place.

During the interim and any special sessions, I remain ready, willing, and able to keep fighting for issues important to the Coastal Bend. As Chair of the House Committee on Corrections, I will continue to work on smart approaches to keep Texans safe, ensure the rehabilitation, health, and safety of incarcerated individuals, and establish a safe and secure work environment for correctional staff.

I want to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support and counsel, and the many sacrifices they have endured as we traveled this path together. I am grateful to the constituents for entrusting me with the honor of serving as State Representative. Many thanks also to all dedicated staff over the years for their commitment to the constituents of House District 34 and the people of Texas. Thank you and God Bless.