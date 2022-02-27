Abilene shooting leaves man dead and woman in critical condition

x
According to an APD press release, it appears both the male and the female knew each other, but both have addresses listed outside of the Abilene area.
ABILENE, Texas — At approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, Abilene Police officers were dispatched to a motel located in the 3500 Block of West Lake Road in north Abilene for a call of an injured subject.

Police arrived to find a male deceased in one of the motel rooms as a result of a gunshot wound. A female who was also in the room was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. She is currently listed in critical condition. Major Investigations was called out to gather information.

According to an APD press release, it appears both the male and the female in this incident knew each other, but both have addresses listed outside of the Abilene area.

There is currently no perceived threat to the public and no arrests have been made.

A motive for the shooting is currently under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released pending next of kin notification.

