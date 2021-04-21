About 900 AEP customers without power on the Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About 3,000 AEP customers on the Island lost power this afternoon due to a car hitting a pole, AEP officials said.
The number of outages is down to 900. A down primary line, which is the main electrical line, was knocked down when a car hit a utility pole.
AEP crews are on the scene working on repairs.
There is no word on when the power may be restored.
