Falfurrias (KIII news) — Police in Falfurrias needs your help Monday night to catch whoever is responsible for breaking into a church and stealing the air conditioning unit.

The theft happened on July 8 at the Love and Mercy Outreach Church on West Adams Street.

According to police, a sound system and two speakers were also stolen from the building.

Call Falfurrias police at 361-325-5041 if you have any information that could help solve the crime.

