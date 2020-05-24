CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating a single-car accident that occurred along Highway 358, known as SPID.

According to authorities, a driver in his 20s drove off the freeway in front of the Ed Hicks Nissan dealership, crashing into a display car.

Officers say the car crashed into the vehicle at the Ed Hicks Nissan lot causing significant damage.

Police are currently investigating, but say no citations have been issued yet.

Police say no injuries were sustained, but the access road will be closed for about an hour between the Kostoruz and Ayers exit as they investigate.

