Corpus Christi (kIII news) — A crash along I-37 Thursday forced emergency crews to close a couple of lanes, causing some traffic delays for drivers during the noon hour.

Corpus Christi police said it was just after noon when a vehicle traveling north on I-37 crashed into a parked car. Two lanes of the highway had to be shut down for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

