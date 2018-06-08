CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Monday morning rush hour got off to a slow start if you were traveling along South Padre Island Drive.

Traffic was backed up along the westbound side of State Highway 358 near Carroll Lane around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Police were responding to a two car accident along the highway. First responders are on the scene trying to clear the accident. Initial reports suggest there are no major injuries.

Be sure to use caution if you are traveling in the area.

