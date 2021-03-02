x
Motorcycle accident at the intersection of Saratoga and Aaron Street leaves a man in critical condition

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20's, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Saratoga and Aaron Drive by Shea Parkway.

Police said several vehicles including a truck and SUV were involved. The rider of a motorcycle, a man in his 20's, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The other driver involved is expected to be OK. Police say speed played a factor in this crash.

