Accident claims the life of Kiewitt scaffold builder working on offshore rig

The man fell into the water and never resurfaced due to his personal flotation device failing to deploy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A report of a missing worker was called in at approximately 2 p.m, Saturday October 1 after a man on an oil rig fell into the water and never resurfaced.

The Aransas Pass Police Marine Division along with the Ingleside Police Dept. and the US Coast Guard assisted in a search and rescue operation with hopes of finding the missing worker.

The incident occurred on a rig that was moored at the Kiewit bulkheads inside the La Quinta ship channel near Ingleside.

At 5:30 p.m, the man was found by marine teams, who utilized a side scan sonar system which gave rescuers a visual representation of what lied on the sea floor.

Despite wearing all appropriate safety equipment, the man was pronounced dead. His inflatable PFD failed to deploy, which likely contributed to his death.

An autopsy has been ordered and the death investigation is still ongoing.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.